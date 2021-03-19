Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$1.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

BTE stock opened at C$1.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

