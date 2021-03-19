Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €88.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.53 ($88.86).

Shares of BMW opened at €86.12 ($101.32) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €81.58 ($95.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

