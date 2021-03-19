Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

