Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 453,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Bull Horn makes up approximately 1.3% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter worth $6,828,000.

Shares of BHSEU remained flat at $$10.74 during trading hours on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

