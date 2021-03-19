Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.27 Million in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 704,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 1.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

