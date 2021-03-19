Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.56 Million in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Edoc Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADOC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADOC stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,171. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.