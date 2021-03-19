Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of OTR Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 529,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
About OTR Acquisition
