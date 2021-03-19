Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 529,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About OTR Acquisition

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

