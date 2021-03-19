Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 117,027 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of SGAMU stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

