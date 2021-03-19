Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 30,868 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,958,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESSCU remained flat at $$11.56 during trading on Friday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

