Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $807.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

