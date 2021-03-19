Barry G. Benton Sells 1,403 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $157,570.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,147.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 621,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

