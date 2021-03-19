Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th.

BTDPY opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

