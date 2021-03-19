Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

