Barclays Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $28.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

SPWR opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,748.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $18,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

