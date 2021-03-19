Barclays PLC Sells 5,644 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

