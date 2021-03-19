Barclays PLC Sells 47,204 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $296,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $22.52 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

