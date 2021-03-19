Barclays PLC Sells 3,367 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of James River Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in James River Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in James River Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in James River Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in James River Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

