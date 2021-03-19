Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.56 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.20 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,367. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.