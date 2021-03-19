Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1,241.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,150.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,327 shares of company stock worth $14,263,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

