Barclays PLC Acquires 29,943 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 29,943.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $74.83.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.