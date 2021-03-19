Barclays Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $44.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

