Barclays Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €112.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €112.00 ($131.76) target price from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.57 ($86.55).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €87.10 ($102.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.57 and a 200 day moving average of €56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 1-year high of €77.48 ($91.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

