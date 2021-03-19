Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

