Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Ambarella worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,212,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

