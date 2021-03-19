Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,357 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

TTMI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

