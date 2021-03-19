Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.55 Million Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

