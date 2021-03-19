Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $144,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock worth $7,596,300. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

