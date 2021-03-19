Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 76,986 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

