Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 54,133 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

FCF stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

