Bamco Inc. NY Has $89.78 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.47% of Teleflex worth $89,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $406.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.39 and its 200 day moving average is $379.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

