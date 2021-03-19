Bamco Inc. NY Has $58.52 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,957 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $58,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

