Bamco Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,544,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.01 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

