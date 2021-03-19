Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Pinterest worth $72,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,273,725 shares of company stock worth $95,003,815 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

