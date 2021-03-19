Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 555,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,994,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,399,000 after purchasing an additional 254,654 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

