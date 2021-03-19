Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

