Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 320 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in STERIS by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 76.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 19.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.