Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,686,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

