Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €238.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

LIN stock opened at €226.20 ($266.12) on Monday. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €210.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

