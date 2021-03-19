Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €43.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.12 ($51.91).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.14 and its 200-day moving average is €33.91. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1 year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a market capitalization of $531.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.