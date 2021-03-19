B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

