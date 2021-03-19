B. Riley Raises Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $55.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

ZUMZ stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,941 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

