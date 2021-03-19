B. Riley Increases WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $44.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WW. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. WW International has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. On average, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 850,324 shares of company stock worth $27,077,992 over the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

