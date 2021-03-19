B. Riley Boosts Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $22.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $728.26 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 146.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.