Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.83).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

