AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AXS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

