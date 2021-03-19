Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,043.0 days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $22.58 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

