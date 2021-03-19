AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.