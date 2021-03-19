Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Down to $3,135.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,135 ($40.96), but opened at GBX 3,005 ($39.26). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,157.71 ($41.26), with a volume of 45,735 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,011.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,659.92.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, for a total transaction of £91,800 ($119,937.29). Also, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total value of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Insiders have bought 3,025 shares of company stock worth $9,258,500 over the last three months.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

