Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVVIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

AVVIY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,469. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

