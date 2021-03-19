Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Up 7.5%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 5,751,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,634,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

